WATCH: Police Officer Uses Potato Chip Bag To Save Stabbing Victim

A stabbing victim in New York City is alive thanks to the quick-thinking of the responding police officer. Officer Ronald Kennedy responded to a stabbing on July 7 and found the victim covered with blood.

"Go get me a bag of potato chips right now," the officer tells bystanders as he arrived on the scene.

"He caught me in my lung," the victim said.

"I know, I know," Kennedy replied. "Just relax."

When one of the bystanders returned from a nearby bodega with the bag of the chips, Kennedy emptied the bag on the ground and then asked somebody else to bring him some tape.

"We got you, we got you," Kennedy assured the 28-year-old victim.

After Kennedy was given some tape, he covered the wound with the empty potato chip bag and stabilized the bleeding until paramedics arrived.

They removed the make-shift bandage and rushed the man to the hospital, where doctors were able to save his life. If it wasn't for Kennedy's quick thinking, the victim would not have survived.

The alleged attacker, identified as Eric Rodriguez, 38, was taken into custody four days later. He is facing charges of attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon. Authorities did not provide a motive for the stabbing.