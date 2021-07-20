WATCH: Proposal Rejection During Minor League Baseball Game Goes Viral

A video showing a woman running away after rejecting a proposal at a minor league baseball game has gone viral.

The proposal took place at a Worcester Red Sox -- the Boston Red Sox's Triple-A minor league affiliate -- home game on Thursday (July 15) night.

The video, initially shared on the Massachusetts-centric sports-news website What's the Word Massachusetts' Instagram account, shows an unidentified man and woman standing on what appears to be the home dugout shot from the view of a fan in attendance behind them.

The man gets down on one knee and fans cheer, but the woman appears to be shocked, shakes her head no and quickly runs up the stadium stairs.

If that's not bad enough, the rejected proposal was also caught on the stadium's screen, according to What's the Word Massachusetts.