WATCH: Proposal Rejection During Minor League Baseball Game Goes Viral

By Jason Hall

July 20, 2021

Baseball Engagement
Photo: Getty Images

A video showing a woman running away after rejecting a proposal at a minor league baseball game has gone viral.

The proposal took place at a Worcester Red Sox -- the Boston Red Sox's Triple-A minor league affiliate -- home game on Thursday (July 15) night.

The video, initially shared on the Massachusetts-centric sports-news website What's the Word Massachusetts' Instagram account, shows an unidentified man and woman standing on what appears to be the home dugout shot from the view of a fan in attendance behind them.

The man gets down on one knee and fans cheer, but the woman appears to be shocked, shakes her head no and quickly runs up the stadium stairs.

If that's not bad enough, the rejected proposal was also caught on the stadium's screen, according to What's the Word Massachusetts.

An extended version of the incident shot at an alternate angle was shared by Twitter user @officialazari, who responded to photographer Ashley Green's tweet announcing "we just had an attempted ballpark proposal with a hard no ending in the girl running away."

In the Twitter video, the woman is heard repeatedly saying, "I have to go" as she runs away from the proposal.

As of Tuesday (July 20), the original WTWMass Instagram post had more than 104,000 views.

