Why July 21st Matters in Rock History

It’s July 21st and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1971, Black Sabbath released their third album, Master of Reality.

In 1987, Guns N’ Roses put out their debut album, Appetite for Destruction.

In 1990, former Pink Floyd member Roger Waters staged a production of his rock opera, The Wall, in Berlin.

In 1973, Jim Croce started a two-week run at number one on the singles chart with “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown.”

In 1998, The Beastie Boys kicked off a tour in Seattle in support of their fifth album, Hello Nasty.

And in 1994, Oasis played their first-ever American show. It was part of the New Music Seminar in New York City.

