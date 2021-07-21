Body Cam Footage Shows Cop Catch People Jumping From Burning Home

A Western New York police officer is being hailed after body camera footage showed him saving catching several people jumping out of the window of a house fire.

ABC News reports Officer Mark Conklin was handling a service call on Baker Street when he was alerted of a possible house fire on William Street -- about a block away -- at 12:15 a.m. on Monday (July 19), according to a statement from the Jamestown Police Department.

Body camera footage shared on the department's Facebook page shows Officer Conklin running toward the burning house and locating "children and an adult trapped in the upstairs of the residence," according to the department.

“I believe there is entrapment,” Conklin said as he approached the home in the video. “I’m getting people out right now.”