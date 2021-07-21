Lil Baby Calls Himself The Lil Wayne Of His Rap Generation

Is Lil Baby the Lil Wayne of his rap generation? According to the 'Quality Control' rapper, that's the way it is.

On Wednesday (July 21), EST Gee dropped his new track '5500 Degrees,' which features a verse from Lil Baby. On his verse, Lil Baby declares himself the "Wayne of this new generation" and says he's "cut from a different cloth" than others. Here are the full lyrics:

“I’m going too crazy, I’m the Wayne of this new generation,” he raps. “N—s fugazi, they can’t f—k with us no type of ways, these n—s too lazy/I’m cut from a different type of cloth, I don’t know who raised ’em/Every time I pop out all the women screaming, ‘Woo, baby.'”