Man With COVID-19 Disguises Himself As His Wife So He Could Fly

By Bill Galluccio

July 21, 2021

INDONESIA-FRANCE-ITALY-AIRLINE-ATR-CITILINK-CONTRACT
Photo: Getty Images

An Indonesian man who had COVID-19 is facing charges after he disguised himself as his wife so he could fly. The man, who was only identified by his initials, DW, showed up at Halim Perdana Kusuma Airport in Jakarta wearing a niqab, which covered him from head to toe.

He showed security at the airport his wife's passport and proof of a negative PCR test. He was able to board the flight to Ternate City without any issues. He would have gotten away with his ruse, but he decided to change his clothes in the middle of the flight.

A flight attendant saw DW go into the bathroom wearing the niqab but noticed that he came out wearing men's clothing. She contacted authorities in Ternate City, and DW was removed from the plane when it landed.

He was tested for COVID-19 and was transported to his home after the test came back positive.

"The airport immediately contacted the Ternate City Covid-19 Handling Task Force team to evacuate the man while wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), and then taking him in an ambulance to his house (in Ternate City) to self-isolate, where he will be supervised by Task Force officers," Ternate Covid-19 Task Force Operational Head Muhammad Arif Gani told reporters, according to CNN.

After his quarantine is complete, local authorities said they plan to press charges against him.

