Kevin McCarthy Pulls All Five Republicans From January 6 Committee

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two Republican lawmakers chosen by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for the select committee investigating the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Pelosi said that Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan and Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, who both objected to certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election, will not serve on the committee.

"With respect for the integrity of the investigation, with an insistence on the truth and with concern about statements made and actions taken by these Members, I must reject the recommendations of Representatives Banks and Jordan to the Select Committee," Pelosi said. "The unprecedented nature of January 6 demands this unprecedented decision."

Pelosi said that the other three members who were selected by McCarthy, Reps. Rodney Davis of Illinois, Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota, and Troy Nehls of Texas will serve on the committee. Nehls also objected the certifying the results of the election.

Pelosi said she spoke with McCarthy and asked him to recommend two other Republicans to serve on the 13-member select committee.

McCarthy slammed Pelosi's decision and said that he is pulling all five of his selections from the committee.

"Speaker Nancy Pelosi has taken the unprecedented step of denying the minority party's picks for the Select Committee on January 6. This represents an egregious abuse of power and will irreparably damage this institution. Denying the voices of members who have served in the military and law enforcement, as well as leaders of standing committees, has made it undeniable that this panel has lost all legitimacy and credibility and shows the Speaker is more interested in playing politics than seeking the truth," he said in a statement.

"Unless Speaker Pelosi reverses course and seats all five Republican nominees, Republicans will not be party to their sham process and will instead pursue our own investigation of the facts."