Prince William Announces He's Also Writing Book Days After Prince Harry

It seems Prince Harry isn't the only author in the Royal Family.

On Wednesday (July 21), Prince William announced he will be co-authoring an upcoming book titled Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet. The Duke of Cambridge worked with Colin Butfield, an advisor for Prince William's environmental campaign and executive producer of the WWF’s Our Planet, on the book. Award-winning producer Jonnie Hughes is also credited on the project.

The book will tackle the environmental crisis, as well as solutions for the many devastating effects of climate change. “We have 10 years to turn the tide on the environmental crisis, but we need the world’s best solutions and one shared goal — to save our planet,” a description of the book reads. Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet is also being described as "the first definitive book about how these goals can tackle the environmental crisis.”

Prince Harry announced he'd be writing a memoir just two days prior. While both books are nonfiction, Harry's will be of a much more personal nature. "I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” the Duke of Sussex said on Monday (July 19). “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story —the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned— I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

Prince William's book will be published ahead of the Earthshot Prize awards in October, while his brother's memoir won't debut until next year.