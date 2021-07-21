Prince William Announces He's Also Writing Book Days After Prince Harry

By Emily Lee

July 21, 2021

The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Leicester
Photo: Getty Images

It seems Prince Harry isn't the only author in the Royal Family.

On Wednesday (July 21), Prince William announced he will be co-authoring an upcoming book titled Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet. The Duke of Cambridge worked with Colin Butfield, an advisor for Prince William's environmental campaign and executive producer of the WWF’s Our Planet, on the book. Award-winning producer Jonnie Hughes is also credited on the project.

The book will tackle the environmental crisis, as well as solutions for the many devastating effects of climate change. “We have 10 years to turn the tide on the environmental crisis, but we need the world’s best solutions and one shared goal — to save our planet,” a description of the book reads. Earthshot: How to Save Our Planet is also being described as "the first definitive book about how these goals can tackle the environmental crisis.”

Prince Harry announced he'd be writing a memoir just two days prior. While both books are nonfiction, Harry's will be of a much more personal nature. "I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become,” the Duke of Sussex said on Monday (July 19). “I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story —the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned— I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”

Prince William's book will be published ahead of the Earthshot Prize awards in October, while his brother's memoir won't debut until next year.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Prince William Announces He's Also Writing Book Days After Prince Harry

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.