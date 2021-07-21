Score Free Tickets To The Cleveland Cavs 2021 NBA Draft Watch Party

By Kelly Fisher

July 21, 2021

Memphis Grizzlies v Cleveland Cavaliers
Photo: Getty Images

Northeast Ohio basketball fans can score tickets to a free NBA Draft watch party at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Cleveland Cavaliers announced plans for the “special kind of party”in a press release Tuesday (July 20) the 2021 Cavaliers Draft Party is slated for Thursday, July 29 at 7 p.m.; however, festivities will start with a live broadcast from the FieldHouse at 6 p.m. The release states:

“Cavs Nation is invited to watch the highly anticipated selection together while enjoying live music, fan zones and cool prizes, including a chance at free tickets to the 2022 All-Star Game in Cleveland. Admission to the Draft Party is FREE and tickets are available NOW by clicking here.

ESPN will kick off the broadcast of the 2021 NBA Draft at 8:30 p.m. Before it starts, fans can enjoy live music, shoot free throws on the court, get autographs from Cavaliers Legends, meet-and-greet with Moondog and Sir C.C., win prizes and more.

Fans can also enter to win tickets to the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, slated for Cleveland during the 75th anniversary season of the NBA, according to a previous NBA press release.

Get more information here.

Get tickets to the 2021 Cavaliers Draft Party here.

