Taco Bell Is Giving Away Free Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Tacos This Week

You can thank the Milwaukee Bucks for this one.

Ahead of the 2021 NBA Finals, Taco Bell announced an exciting promotion. Should one of the NBA Finals teams be losing at halftime but come back to win the game, Taco Bell promised to give away free Flamin' Hot Doritos Locos Tacos to celebrate the comeback.

Well, the Bucks did just that on Tuesday (July 20) when they faced off against the Phoenix Suns. In what was ultimately a series-ending Game 6, the Bucks, were trailing at halftime (42-47) but came back to win the game (105-98) and the series. While this means trophies and glory for the Bucks, it means a free Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Tacos for the rest of us.

Taco Bell Rewards members will have early access to redeem their free Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Tacos starting on Wednesday (July 21), while non-members can grab their delicious prize beginning on Thursday (July 22).

If you redeem your prize on the website and the app, you will only be able to choose a Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Tacos. If you redeem in-restaurant, however, you can also choose from Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos, a Crunchy Taco, or Soft Taco, as well.

“We're thrilled to reignite our partnership with the league and spice up the NBA Finals even more by giving fans the chance to score a free taco regardless of which jersey they’re wearing,” said Taco Bell’s Chief Global Brand Officer, Nikki Lawson. “The power of Comebacks resonates more than ever, not only because we are turning the heat up in our kitchen to bring back the fan-favorite Flamin’ Hot Doritos Locos Tacos, but consumers are now able to enjoy this year’s NBA Finals even more whether they’re at home, in the arena or elsewhere.”

Will you be picking up free Taco Bell this week?