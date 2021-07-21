There's A Job At Disney That Requires Riding All The Attractions

By Emily Lee

July 21, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Disney Plus's latest entry to its streaming canon, Behind the Attraction, takes fans of Walt Disney World and Disneyland, well, behind the scenes of their favorite park attractions. From Jungle Cruise to Rise of the Resistance, the series puts a spotlight on how rides, shows, and other attractions at the parks come to be.

To promote the show, Disney Imagineers Jeanette Lomboy and Dave Durham spoke with Insider about the series, as well as what it's really like to be part of the creative team that brings magical attractions to life. As Lomboy and Durham tell it, being an Imagineer means riding park attractions constantly. Sounds like a dream job, right?

"Everywhere we have a theme park around the world, we have a group of Imagineers that are there to sustain our guest experience," Lomboy explained. "Part of that is going on the attractions constantly to make sure that we continue to deliver that attraction just as it was on opening day."

Lomboy revealed that this select group of Imagineers revisit attractions to help "make changes when it makes sense to make them." This helps the Imagineering department, as well as the parks as a whole, avoid staying "stagnant."

"We're always looking to the future, we're always looking to make things better," she said. "That isn't just delivering new, big, fancy attractions, which we love doing, of course. It's also being true to how we started and where we began."

Behind the Attraction is now streaming on Disney Plus.

