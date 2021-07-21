This Atlanta Bathroom Is So 'Zen-Like,' It Might Be The Best In The U.S.

Want to use the best bathroom in Atlanta?

You’ll have to go to Nan Thai Fine Dining.

That’s according to Cintas, a corporation headquartered in Cincinnati that helps businesses with management needs.

Cintas announced the 10 finalists of its 20th-annual America’s Best Restroom® contest on Monday (July 19). The contest “celebrates innovative and hygienic public restrooms” nationwide, awarding the winner with $2,500 in faculty services and other prizes.

“We’ve got a diverse list of facilities from across the county vying for the title of America’s Best Restroom,” Cintas Marketing Manager Sean Mulcahey said in a press release. “The public is expecting a higher hygiene standard in public restrooms, and we’re proud to spotlight these unique restrooms that are well-maintained without sacrificing aesthetic quality.”

The 10 finalists include bathrooms in South Carolina, California, New York and other cities. Cintas selected the bathrooms “based on cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality and unique design elements.

So, what stood out about the bathroom at Nan Thai Fine Dining in Atlanta?

Cintas says:

“For nearly two decades, Nan Thai Fine Dining guests in Atlanta, GA have raved about the 'zen-like restrooms' inside the 14x Four Diamond Award-Winning restaurant. The red and gold colors inside the restroom emit an immediate feel of Asian luxury mixed with a peaceful, warm glow from candles, neatly folded towels, and elements of nature. The design is modern yet organic, making it the perfect trend that blends effortlessly into the scene.”

