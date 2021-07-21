Three Suspects Face Charges For Slapping Kid, Shaving 'Gay' Into His Hair

Three Georgia residents were busted by authorities after reviewing a post on Instagram that showed the trio slapping a 12-year-old boy and shaving the word "gay" into his hair.

Atlanta Police Department released a statement on the matter, saying, "The behavior in this social media post was difficult to watch and is absolutely unacceptable. We are appreciative of the number of people who flagged this case with us and for those who provided information on the location where it took place. Our investigators worked hard to identify those involved and to gather the evidence needed to place each behind bars and we are thankful for their work."

Among the three suspects include Lorkeyla Jamia Spencer, 19, Brittney Monique Mills, 35, and Jarrode Richards-Nwankwo, 18. The latter was charged with battery for the slap. As per the police report, the June 17 clip depicted a man telling the child, "You still doing gay sh*t. You think I cut this in your head for no reason?"

The clip, which was first posted on the Instagram of Gaye Magazine, a black LGBTQ publication, garnered the attention of the authorities. A follow-up video was shared a day after with the child allegedly being pushed to say he hadn't been abused by his brother and sister. He has since been placed in the care of the state Division of Family and Children Services.