Uber Will Delievery Groceries From Costco, But Only In Texas For Now

By Anna Gallegos

July 21, 2021

Shoppers walk out with full carts from a Costco store
Photo: Getty Images

Move over Instacart because Uber is now getting into the grocery delivery business.

Uber announced this week that it will delivery groceries from Costco as part of a pilot program in Texas. Starting on Wednesday, July 21, customers in Dallas, Austin, and Houston can order their groceries on both the Uber and the Uber Eats app.

The minimum order amount is $35, and delivery will be free for Uber Pass and Eats Pass users. Customers won't be required to have a Costo membership, the Dallas Morning News reported.

The tech company said it plans to deliver groceries from 25 warehouses in Texas, and that it will expand to seven more cities in the coming weeks. It didn't hint at what cities will be included.

The announcement comes as Uber and Lyft drivers in several cities, including Austin, said they will strike on Wednesday. Drivers told The Guardian that they are fighting for better protections and compensation amid a driver shortage.

