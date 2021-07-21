U.S. Limits Non-Essential Travel To Mexico And Canada Through August 21

The United States has extended border restrictions between Mexico and Canada for another month. The Department of Homeland Security closed the land border to both countries for all non-essential travel in March 2020 and has extended those restrictions every month.

The restrictions will expire on August 21 unless they are renewed again.

Currently, the U.S. does allow people from Canada and Mexico to fly to the United States, but they must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test before departing.

The decision comes just a few days after Canada announced that it is lifting its ban on non-essential travel for U.S. citizens who are fully vaccinated starting on August 9.

When asked about the border restrictions on Monday (July 19), White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that any decision on reopening the border would be made by public health experts.

"Any decisions about resuming travel will be guided by our public health and medical experts. ... I wouldn't look at it through a reciprocal intention," she said in response to Canada's decision to allow vaccinated Americans into the country.

The Department of Homeland Security said that it is monitoring the situation and "is in constant contact with Canadian and Mexican counterparts to identify the conditions under which restrictions may be eased safely and sustainably."