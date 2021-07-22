20 Sexiest U.S. Male Athletes At The Olympics 2021

July 22, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

We're days away from the Olympics 2021 and the upcoming international multi-sport event is always one to watch. However, there’s so much more to see beyond the actions and we’re talking about the athletes themselves. Insert smirk emoji. After all, they make sure to get their bodies in tip-top shape to compete in the affair and take home the titles. In honor of this year’s festivities, iHeartRadio is showing some love to some of the sexiest male athletes from the United States!

1. Johnny Hooper

2. Matthew Centrowitz

3. Eddy Alvarez

4. Bam Adebayo

5. Jordan Windle

6. Devin Booker

7. Sam Mikulak

8. Andrew Wilson

9. Michael Cherry

10. Andrew Seliskar

11. Ryan Murphy

12. Nathaniel Coleman

13. Andrew Capobianco

14. Jerami Grant

15. Alec Yoder

16. Nyjah Huston

17. Bobby Finke

18. Tom Daley

19. Max Irving

20. JaVale McGee

Photos: Instagram

