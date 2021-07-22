24 Sexiest U.S. Female Athletes At The Olympics 2021

July 23, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

We're days away from the Olympics 2021 and the upcoming international multi-sport event is always one to watch. However, there’s so much more to see beyond the actions and we’re talking about the athletes themselves. Insert smirk emoji. After all, they make sure to get their bodies in tip-top shape to compete in the affair and take home the titles. In honor of this year’s festivities, iHeartRadio is showing some love to some of the sexiest female athletes from the United States!

1. Abby Dahlkemper

2. Kelsey Robinson

3. Alix Klineman

4. Simone Biles

5. Aja Wilson

6. Casey Krueger

7. Simone Manuel

8. Valarie Allman

9. Skylar Diggins Smith

10. Napheesa Collier

11. Alex Morgan

12. Tara Davis

13. Erica Bougard

14. Olivia Smoliga

15. Haley Anderson

16. Angelica Delgado

17. Kyra Condie

18. Sydney McLaughlin

19. Anita Alvarez

20. Megan Rapinoe

21. Christen Press

22. Nicole Sladkov

23. Allyson Felix

24. Alex Walsh

Photos: Instagram

EnglishACCHR

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About 24 Sexiest U.S. Female Athletes At The Olympics 2021

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.