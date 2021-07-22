5-Year-Old Dies Of Stroke After Contracting COVID-19, Other Infections

A 5-year-old boy from Georgia has died after contracting multiple infections COVID-19.

ABC News reports Wyatt Gibson, of Calhoun, passed away on July 16 after suffering a stroke, according to a statement issued by his grandmother, Andrea Mitchell.

Mitchell said Wyatt was a "typical healthy, happy boy" before getting sick last week, which the family believed initially was due to food poisoning.

The child experienced symptoms for two days, which included vomiting, a loss of appetite and lethargy, before his parents took him to a hospital, which resulted in him being transported to a children's hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he diagnosed with strep and staph infections, as well as COVID-19, Mitchell confirmed.

Viral respiratory infection -- including COVID-19 -- can make an individual liable to secondary bacterial infections such as bacterial pneumonia or meningitis.

The 5-year-old suffered a stroke and died days after his diagnosis at the Chattanooga hospital.