Biden Administration Prepares Sanctions On Members Of Cuban Regime: Report

President Joe Biden's administration is reportedly planning to sanction individual members of the Cuban regime, as well as the "Boinas Negras" government special forces unit, in relation to human rights abuses.

CNN reports the sanctions are expected to be announced as early as Thursday (July 22) and will publicly call out the individuals accused of committing human rights abuses.

The Boinas Negras -- which translates to "Black Berets" -- are known as the National Special Brigade of the ministry of the Interior and were put into power by the Cuban government in response to widespread anti-government protests amid the country's worsening economic situation and lack of freedom under President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price confirmed Wednesday (July 21) that the Treasury Department was "exploring" sanctions to be levied against "Cuban officials responsible for violence, oppression, human rights violations against those peaceful protesters," CNN reports.

At the time, Price said he was "not in a position to detail now what any potential sanctions might look like, what authorities we might use, but we are certainly looking at ways that we can hold accountable those Cuban regime officials who have been responsible for what we've seen," but reiterated that the Biden administration was "confident there is more room" to hand down additional sanctions, according to CNN.

The sanctions against Boinas Negras will be handed down in adherence with the global Magnitsky Act, which authorizes the U.S. government to sanction those it sees as human rights offenders, freeze their assets and ban the individuals from entering the U.S.