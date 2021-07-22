Billie Eilish Announces 'Happier Than Ever' Concert Experience On Disney+

By Emily Lee

July 22, 2021

2021 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One - Show
Photo: Getty Images

Billie Eilish is coming to Disney Plus.

On Thursday (July 22), the 'Lost Cause' singer announced she'd be bringing a one-of-a-kind concert experience to the streaming platform. Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles will take fans "on a dreamlike journey through Billie’s hometown of Los Angeles and its most iconic backdrops.”

Eilish filmed at the Hollywood Bowl and the Los Angeles Philharmonic for the special. Making this project even more special, she also performs all 16 songs from her new album in order for the concert experience.

"Disney is incredibly iconic, so to collaborate on something like this is a huge honor. To be able to present my album in this way and dedicate it to the city that I love and grew up in is so exciting to me. I hope you love it,” Eilish said in a statement.

You can watch the trailer for Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles below:

This special concert experience begins streaming on September 3 on Disney Plus.

