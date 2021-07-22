Brandi Carlile Announces New Album 'In These Silent Days,' Drops New Single

By Taylor Fields

July 22, 2021

Brandi Carlile is preparing to drop a brand new album called In These Silent Days this fall, and the country singer/songwriter is kicking it all off with her new song "Right On Time," and its music video directed by Courteney Cox.

In These Silent Days follows 2018's By The Way, I Forgive You, and showcases ten new songs in total. The new album was created while in quarantine with Brandi's longtime collaborators and bandmates Tim and Phil Hanseroth, and recorded at Nashville's historic RCA Studio A with producers Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings. In a statement, Carlile explained of her new album:

"Never before have the twins and I written an album during a time of such uncertainty and quiet solitude. I never imagined that I'd feel so exposed and weird as an artist without the armor of a costume, the thrill of an applause and the platform of the sacred stage. Despite all this, the songs flowed through — pure and unperformed, loud and proud, joyful and mournful. Written in my barn during a time of deep and personal reckoning. There’s plenty reflection…but mostly it's a celebration. This album is what drama mixed with joy sounds like. It's resistance and gratitude, righteous anger and radical forgiveness. It's the sound of these silent days."

Carlile's In These Silent Days will be released on October 1st.

In These Silent Days Track Listing:

1. "Right On Time"

2. "You And Me On The Rock"

3. "This Time Tomorrow"

4. "Broken Horses"

5. "Letter To The Past"

6. "Mama Werewolf"

7. "When You’re Wrong"

8. "Stay Gentle"

9. "Sinners Saints And Fools"

10. "Throwing Good After Bad"

Brandi Carlile

