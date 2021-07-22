Dr. Dre To Pay Ex-Wife Nicole Young $300,000 A Month: Report

By Peyton Blakemore

July 22, 2021

Dr. Dre's ex-wife Nicole Young could receive over $3.5 million a year in spousal support.

According to The Blast, a judge recently ordered the music mogul to pay his ex-wife nearly $300,000 until they reach a divorce settlement.

“[Dre] is ordered to pay to the [Nicole] spousal support in the sum of $293,306.00 per month, payable on the first of each month, commencing August 1, 2021,” the court document, which was obtained by the outlet, states.

In total, Dre will be paying Nicole a whopping $3,519,672 a year in spousal support, not including other expenses like health insurance.

As stated in the court filing, Nicole will continue to receive the support payment “until the party receiving support remarries or enters into a new domestic partnership, death of either party.”

In addition to Dre paying Nicole nearly $300,000 a month and covering her health insurance, he will also “continue paying the expenses for the Malibu, and Pacific Palisades homes.”

As noted by The Blast, Dre and Nicole are currently negotiating an overall settlement of their divorce, so his $300,000 a month payments are technically temporary.

Nicole filed for divorce from Dre in June 2020. The former couple, who share two children, had been married for 24 years.

Dr. Dre

