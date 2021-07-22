'Happy Hour' Comeback? New Bill Would End Massachusetts' Nearly 40-Year Ban
By Jason Hall
July 22, 2021
A Massachusetts lawmaker is pushing for the Bay State to bring back "Happy Hour" after a nearly 40-year ban.
State Rep. Mike Connolly (D-Somerville) is pushing a bill called "An Act providing for immediate and long-term relief for restaurants and bars in response to the COVID-19 pandemic," which calls for Massachusetts to end its statewide ban on "Happy Hour," CBS Boston reports.
Connolly sites a new poll by the independent non-profit think tank MassINC, "which reports 70% of Massachusetts residents support allowing bars and restaurants to offer discounted after-work drinks" in a post shared on his Twitter account Wednesday (July 21).
"This session, I’ve filed new legislation that will bring stakeholders together to revisit the state’s ban on Happy Hour, in place since 1984," Connolly added.
Massachusetts is among several states that have implemented a 'Happy Hour' ban in an effort to limit car crashes involving drivers overserved during bar promotions.
Massachusetts initially banned 'Happy Hour' promotions statewide in 1984 after a 20-year-old woman was killed in a drunk driving accident.
Rhode Island and Vermont are among other states that have also implemented a similar ban.
Governor Charlie Baker said he had no problem with the state's current ban in 2015, CBS Boston reports.
However, bars and restaurants have taken a significant hit amid forced shutdowns in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and allowing 'Happy Hour' specials would provide a major boost to struggling businesses statewide.