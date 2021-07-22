'Happy Hour' Comeback? New Bill Would End Massachusetts' Nearly 40-Year Ban

A Massachusetts lawmaker is pushing for the Bay State to bring back "Happy Hour" after a nearly 40-year ban.

State Rep. Mike Connolly (D-Somerville) is pushing a bill called "An Act providing for immediate and long-term relief for restaurants and bars in response to the COVID-19 pandemic," which calls for Massachusetts to end its statewide ban on "Happy Hour," CBS Boston reports.

Connolly sites a new poll by the independent non-profit think tank MassINC, "which reports 70% of Massachusetts residents support allowing bars and restaurants to offer discounted after-work drinks" in a post shared on his Twitter account Wednesday (July 21).

"This session, I’ve filed new legislation that will bring stakeholders together to revisit the state’s ban on Happy Hour, in place since 1984," Connolly added.