Here Is The Best City In Michigan For Renters
By Hannah DeRuyter
July 22, 2021
Photo: Getty Images
Rental prices are at an all-time high in the United States compared to how low they were in 2020.
To help renters get "the most bang for their buck," WalletHub, a personal finance site, compiled a list of 2021s best and worst places to rent in America.
The report states that 44 million American households have decided to rent rather than buy their own homes because of "convenience, cost or both."
Here is what the report had to say about their research for the best and worst places to rent in America:
"WalletHub compared more than 180 rental markets based on 22 key measures of rental attractiveness and quality of life. Our data set ranges from the difference between rental rates and mortgage payments to historical price changes, the cost of living and job availability."
So, where do two Michigan cities land on the list?
- No. 51: Grand Rapids
- No. 181: Detroit
According to the report, here are the top 10 best places to rent in America:
- Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- Cedar Rapids, Iowa
- Overland Park, Kansas
- Fargo, North Dakota
- Lincoln, Nebraska
- Columbia, Maryland
- Bismarck, North Dakota
- El Paso, Texas
- Lewiston, Maine
- Nashua, New Hampshire
To view WalletHub's complete list, click here.