Here Is The Best City In Missouri For Renters

By Hannah DeRuyter

July 22, 2021

Red For Rent Real Estate Sign in Front House
Photo: Getty Images

Rental prices are at an all-time high in the United States compared to how low they were in 2020.

To help renters get "the most bang for their buck," WalletHub, a personal finance site, compiled a list of 2021s best and worst places to rent in America.

The report states that 44 million American households have decided to rent rather than buy their own homes because of "convenience, cost or both."

Here is what the report had to say about their research for the best and worst places to rent in America:

"WalletHub compared more than 180 rental markets based on 22 key measures of rental attractiveness and quality of life. Our data set ranges from the difference between rental rates and mortgage payments to historical price changes, the cost of living and job availability."

So, where do three Missouri cities land on the list?

  • No. 65: Kansas City
  • No. 93: St. Louis
  • No. 121: Springfield

According to the report, here are the top 10 best places to rent in America:

  1. Sioux Falls, South Dakota
  2. Cedar Rapids, Iowa
  3. Overland Park, Kansas
  4. Fargo, North Dakota
  5. Lincoln, Nebraska
  6. Columbia, Maryland
  7. Bismarck, North Dakota
  8. El Paso, Texas
  9. Lewiston, Maine
  10. Nashua, New Hampshire

To view WalletHub's complete list, click here.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Here Is The Best City In Missouri For Renters

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.