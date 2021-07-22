Here Is The Best City In Missouri For Renters

Rental prices are at an all-time high in the United States compared to how low they were in 2020.

To help renters get "the most bang for their buck," WalletHub, a personal finance site, compiled a list of 2021s best and worst places to rent in America.

The report states that 44 million American households have decided to rent rather than buy their own homes because of "convenience, cost or both."

Here is what the report had to say about their research for the best and worst places to rent in America:

"WalletHub compared more than 180 rental markets based on 22 key measures of rental attractiveness and quality of life. Our data set ranges from the difference between rental rates and mortgage payments to historical price changes, the cost of living and job availability."

So, where do three Missouri cities land on the list?

No. 65: Kansas City

No. 93: St. Louis

No. 121: Springfield

According to the report, here are the top 10 best places to rent in America:

Sioux Falls, South Dakota Cedar Rapids, Iowa Overland Park, Kansas Fargo, North Dakota Lincoln, Nebraska Columbia, Maryland Bismarck, North Dakota El Paso, Texas Lewiston, Maine Nashua, New Hampshire

To view WalletHub's complete list, click here.