How To See The Jonas Brothers, Lil Baby, Maroon 5 & More For $20 In Phoenix

Music lovers in Phoenix will have a chance to land $20 tickets to see big name bands and artists at Ak-Chin Pavilion.

It's part of Live Nation's return to live concerts promotion that was announced on Thursday, July 22. It's meant to encourage people to get out and see a performance after spending 2020 inside.

Starting on Wednesday, July 28, Live Nation will be selling $20 all-in tickets (which includes taxes and fees) to nearly 1,000 shows at over 40 amphitheaters across the country.

Participating artists and musicians include the Zac Brown Band, Lil Baby, Kiss, Kings of Leon, Judas Priest, and many others.

The $20 tickets will be available to the general public starting July 28 at 9 a.m. PT on LiveNation.com for a limited time only, while supplies last. Sprint and T-Mobile customers will have early access to tickets through the T-Mobile Tuesdays site starting July 29 at 9 a.m. PT.

Live Nation didn't provide details about how many tickets will be available for what shows. However, a spokesperson told ABC 15 that some tickets for Ak-Chin Pavilion shows will be for open lawn seating while others will be for seats under the pavilion.

The show at Ak-Chin Pavilion participating in the promotion are: