Illinois Woman Is Viral On TikTok Because Of Texts From 91-Year-Old Grandpa

TikTok users are loving a video from an Illinois woman who shared what it’s like to text her 91-year-old grandpa.

Megan Elizabeth posted the video last week. It went viral, garnering millions of views and nearly 17,000 comments. Since creating the video, Megan has made others about her grandpa — including ones that share more funny text exchanges and ones that are more sentimental.

Megan got texts from her 91-year-old grandpa, reading:

“This is grandpa. I read an article that said if you do not find a life partner by 29 you most likely die alone. Your birthday is coming up in 3 months. Just wanted to let you know. Love, Grandpa”

The next one said:

“Megan, This is grandpa. I hope you are keeping the weight you lost off. Remember, heart disease runs in our family. Love, Grandpa.”

Another:

"Hi Megan. This is your grandpa. I hope you aren’t drinking a lot. I saw on the news alcohol sales are sky high because millennials are depressed. Love you always, Grandpa.”

As it turns out, he might not have been too happy with his granddaughter having a TikTok account:

“Megan. It is grandpa. I read an article that other countries are using data from a website called TikTok to use it against America. Do you have a TikTok? (Please) be careful. Love, gpa”

