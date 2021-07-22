Jared Leto's Famed Beard Is Gone: See His New Selfies

Jared Leto's beard is as much part of his look as his lengthy locks, but every now and then the star likes to shave it off and that’s just what he just did.

On Wednesday (July 21), the triple-threat, 49, took to the social media platform to share some sponsored content for Gucci Guilty Eau De Toilette and the Thirty Seconds to Mars summer apparel collection –– all without facial hair. Beard or no beard, his comments were flooded with lots of love over the series of selfies.

On the work front, it was recently announced that America Ferrera will star opposite Leto and Anne Hathaway in Apple's WeCrashed limited series, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The series, which is currently filming in New York City, might be the reason why Leto’s beard is gone. While Ferrera will play, Elishia Kennedy, a young entrepreneur who gets seduced into joining WeWork, Leto and Hathaway are playing WeWork founders Adam and Rebekah Neumann.