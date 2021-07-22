Jared Leto's Famed Beard Is Gone: See His New Selfies

By Hayden Brooks

July 22, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Jared Leto's beard is as much part of his look as his lengthy locks, but every now and then the star likes to shave it off and that’s just what he just did.

On Wednesday (July 21), the triple-threat, 49, took to the social media platform to share some sponsored content for Gucci Guilty Eau De Toilette and the Thirty Seconds to Mars summer apparel collection –– all without facial hair. Beard or no beard, his comments were flooded with lots of love over the series of selfies.

On the work front, it was recently announced that America Ferrera will star opposite Leto and Anne Hathaway in Apple's WeCrashed limited series, as per The Hollywood Reporter. The series, which is currently filming in New York City, might be the reason why Leto’s beard is gone. While Ferrera will play, Elishia Kennedy, a young entrepreneur who gets seduced into joining WeWork, Leto and Hathaway are playing WeWork founders Adam and Rebekah Neumann.

Thirty Seconds to Mars

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Jared Leto's Famed Beard Is Gone: See His New Selfies

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.