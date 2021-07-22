Lorde Went Day Drinking With Seth Meyers & Had To Get An IV Drip After

Well, this is the funniest thing you'll watch all day.

On Wednesday (July 21), Lorde made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote her upcoming album. Not only did she sit down for a chat with Meyers, Lorde also went day drinking at Zero Bond in New York City with the late-night host for a hilarious segment. The duo knocked back a ton of Meyers-created cocktails inspired by songs on Lorde's album, including 'Solar Power' and 'Ribs.'

"I've watched this before," Lorde said at one point in the segment. "Like, who knows, are they drunk? But, like, I'm drunk."