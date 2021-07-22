Lorde Went Day Drinking With Seth Meyers & Had To Get An IV Drip After

By Emily Lee

July 22, 2021

Photo: NBC

Well, this is the funniest thing you'll watch all day.

On Wednesday (July 21), Lorde made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote her upcoming album. Not only did she sit down for a chat with Meyers, Lorde also went day drinking at Zero Bond in New York City with the late-night host for a hilarious segment. The duo knocked back a ton of Meyers-created cocktails inspired by songs on Lorde's album, including 'Solar Power' and 'Ribs.'

"I've watched this before," Lorde said at one point in the segment. "Like, who knows, are they drunk? But, like, I'm drunk."

The segment was filmed a week before Lorde's sit-down with Meyers on the show. When reminiscing about their day together, Lorde revealed she had to get an IV drip in order to perform on another show later that day. "I almost can't even talk about it. I can't look at an alcoholic drink ever again," Lorde joked. "You did kind of destroy me. I had to get a very pop-star thing: an IV drip."

After the IV administered "fluids to my corpse," Lorde was able to go and perform. She also went on to perform her latest single 'Stoned at the Nail Salon' following her interview with Meyers.

Lorde's album drops on August 20.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Lorde Went Day Drinking With Seth Meyers & Had To Get An IV Drip After

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.