Lorde Went Day Drinking With Seth Meyers & Had To Get An IV Drip After
By Emily Lee
July 22, 2021
Well, this is the funniest thing you'll watch all day.
On Wednesday (July 21), Lorde made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote her upcoming album. Not only did she sit down for a chat with Meyers, Lorde also went day drinking at Zero Bond in New York City with the late-night host for a hilarious segment. The duo knocked back a ton of Meyers-created cocktails inspired by songs on Lorde's album, including 'Solar Power' and 'Ribs.'
"I've watched this before," Lorde said at one point in the segment. "Like, who knows, are they drunk? But, like, I'm drunk."
The segment was filmed a week before Lorde's sit-down with Meyers on the show. When reminiscing about their day together, Lorde revealed she had to get an IV drip in order to perform on another show later that day. "I almost can't even talk about it. I can't look at an alcoholic drink ever again," Lorde joked. "You did kind of destroy me. I had to get a very pop-star thing: an IV drip."
After the IV administered "fluids to my corpse," Lorde was able to go and perform. She also went on to perform her latest single 'Stoned at the Nail Salon' following her interview with Meyers.
Lorde's album drops on August 20.