Minnesota Is Home To One Of the Best Campground's In The U.S.

Minnesota is among one of the few states that have the best campgrounds in the United States.

The Dyrt, a website for campers, released a list of the top 10 best campgrounds in the U.S. They looked through 45,000 campgrounds that have been reviewed on their website to find the 10 best campsites. Researchers looked through a combination of user ratings, number of ratings, and the quality, length and character of reviews to complete the list.

Split Rock Lighthouse State Park in Minnesota was listed as No. 5 on the list.

Here is what the report had to say about Split Rock Lighthouse State Park:

"Camp along the rugged shores of Lake Superior at these hike-in campsites with views of Split Rock Lighthouse, one of the most photographed views in Minnesota. Split Rock’s campsite is the perfect summer getaway with trails leading down to the beach so you can cool off along a secluded coastline. The hike-in allows for a private beach experience as The Dyrt camper Scott M.said, "We were able to enjoy the beach all to ourselves."

According to the report, here are the top 10 campgrounds in the U.S.: