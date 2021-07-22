Ohio Restaurant Has A Bathroom Inspired By New York, Could Be Best In U.S.

By Kelly Fisher

July 22, 2021

hand flush toilet
Photo: Getty Images

Want to use the best bathroom in Ohio?

You’ll have to go to Two Cities Pizza, located in Cincinnati.

It even has a shot to be the best bathroom in America (but it needs your vote).

That’s according to Cintas, a corporation headquartered in Cincinnati that helps businesses with management needs.

Cintas announced the 10 finalists of its 20th-annual America’s Best Restroom® contest on Monday (July 19). The contest “celebrates innovative and hygienic public restrooms” nationwide, awarding the winner with $2,500 in faculty services and other prizes.

“We’ve got a diverse list of facilities from across the county vying for the title of America’s Best Restroom,” Cintas Marketing Manager Sean Mulcahey said in a press release. “The public is expecting a higher hygiene standard in public restrooms, and we’re proud to spotlight these unique restrooms that are well-maintained without sacrificing aesthetic quality.”

The 10 finalists include bathrooms in South Carolina, California, New York and other cities. Cintas selected the bathrooms “based on cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality and unique design elements.

So, what stood out about the bathroom at Two Cities Pizza in Cincinnati?

Here’s what Cintas says:

“Walking into Two Cities Pizza Company is nothing short of an experience. Two of America’s most iconic cities, New York and Chicago, live loudly in the decor and atmosphere of this concept restaurant. Taxis surround the building, steel girders line the ceiling, Wrigley Field is paid tribute to with an ivy wall and 400-foot marker, but the most talked about element of this brand aside from the pizza itself, is the New York City subway station. The restroom is fully outfitted with a subway platform, train car, station stops playing over the speaker, authentic subway handles above the sinks, and even graffiti on the walls. A properly taken selfie sent to a friend in New York is good enough to convince them you made a surprise visit to the Big Apple. Just make sure you get off at the right stop before your pizza gets cold.”

See the rest of the list here.

