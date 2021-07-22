Olivia Wilde Responds To Those Harry Styles Marriage Rumors

Did Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles tie the knot while on a romantic getaway to Italy? Some internet sleuths sure seem to think so.

Despite the rampant speculation that Styles and Wilde, who started dating less than a year ago, said “I do,” neither has spoken out to set the record straight. Even after the paparazzi caught up with Wilde, she refused to confirm or deny the rumors.

“There's a massive Internet conspiracy that you and Harry are already married. Not true? True?" The paparazzi inquired. “I'm never going to talk to you guys,” Wilde replied. You can watch the entire interaction over on the Daily Mail.

Prior to her romance with Styles, Wilde was in a long-term partnership with Jason Sudeikis. The former couple shares two children, son Otis and daughter Daisy. They split up last November and Wilde went public with Styles shortly thereafter. "I'll have a better understanding of why in a year," Sudeikis recently told GQ of his split from Wilde. "And an even better one in two, and an even greater one in five, and it'll go from being, you know, a book of my life to becoming a chapter to a paragraph to a line to a word to a doodle."