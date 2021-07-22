The Rolling Stones To Headline Inaugural Concert At New Orleans Jazz Fest

By Sarah Tate

July 22, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Two years after canceling their previous appearance at the New Orleans Jazz Fest, legendary rock group The Rolling Stones are set to headline the 2021 event, Fox 8 reports. The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival will be held during two weekends in this fall: October 8-10 and October 15-17.

The Stones take the stage during the festival's first ever Jazz Fest Wednesday on October 13, as part of their "No Filter" tour. They were originally scheduled for the 2019 festival, but the group had to cancel because frontman Mick Jagger needed heart surgery, per WWL.

Other acts set to perform during the festival include: Dead & Company, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., Brandi Carlile, Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band, The Black Crowes, Jon Batiste, Wu-Tang Clan feat. The Soul Rebels, Ziggy Marley, Ludacris, The Beach Boys, and many more.

Check here to see the lineup for the two-weekend event.

The Jazz Fest is one of the biggest events in New Orleans each year, drawing in thousands of visitors from around the country.

Tickets for the festival, including the new set for The Rolling Stones, goes on sale Friday, July 30 at 10 a.m. For more information, visit the festival's website here.

