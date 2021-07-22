Where To Find The Best Margaritas In Raleigh

With no shortage of amazing taco shops around Raleigh, is there a better way to complete your meal than with a refreshing margarita? If you're not sure where to start, check out this list to see where you can pair up the boozy drinks with delicious food in the City of Oaks.

From traditional and spicy to unique combinations, these Raleigh restaurants are known to have some of the best margaritas in the city.

Gonza Tacos y Tequila

With plenty of locations around town, you're never too far from some amazing drinks at Gonza Tacos y Tequila. According to EventZingo, they serve up amazing Latin cocktails and drinks, especially their margarita menu, which uses quality tequila.