Where To Find The Best Margaritas In Raleigh

By Sarah Tate

July 23, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

With no shortage of amazing taco shops around Raleigh, is there a better way to complete your meal than with a refreshing margarita? If you're not sure where to start, check out this list to see where you can pair up the boozy drinks with delicious food in the City of Oaks.

From traditional and spicy to unique combinations, these Raleigh restaurants are known to have some of the best margaritas in the city.

Gonza Tacos y Tequila

With plenty of locations around town, you're never too far from some amazing drinks at Gonza Tacos y Tequila. According to EventZingo, they serve up amazing Latin cocktails and drinks, especially their margarita menu, which uses quality tequila.

Jose and Sons

If you're looking for a great summer night out, Jose and Sons is just the place. While the food is great, their drinks help draw in more customers. EventZingo praises both their Public Margaritas and the Flavored Margaritas, especially the Spicy Grilled Pineapple.

Salt & Lime Cabo Grill

Salt & Lime Cabo Grill has no shortage of great margs. From Basil Lime and Beach Bum to El Jefe and Prickly Pear, you're sure to find something you love here. They even have margarita pre-mixes for anyone wanting to make their own at home.

Gallo Pelón Mezcaleria

According to UNation, Gallo Pelón is back after being closed for nearly a year and is ready to serve Raleigh some of the best margaritas in the city. They suggest ordering the Smokstack Lightning, a unique twist to the traditional classic lime.

bartaco

Known for its delicious food, bartaco is definitely a great spot if you're looking for some tasty drinks with your meals. While their Smoke on the Water mezcal option is definitely a draw, try their specialty bartaco marg. You can even spice it up if you want a bit more of a kick.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Where To Find The Best Margaritas In Raleigh

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.