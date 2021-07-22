Why July 23rd Matters in Rock History

It’s July 23rd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history.

In 1963, Neil Young participated in his first recording session in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

In 2004, Linkin Park kicked off their Projekt Revolution tour in Cincinnati. Other performers on the jaunt included Snoop Dogg, Korn, The Used, Less Than Jake and others.

In 1977, Judas Priest began their first American tour in Oakland, California as the opening act for Led Zeppelin.

In 1988, after 49 weeks on the album chart, Def Leppard’s Hysteria went to number one.

In 1989, Ringo Starr kicked off his first tour since The Beatles broke up. His back-up band included guitarist Joe Walsh, organist Billy Preston and saxophonist Clarence Clemons.

In 2001, 59-year-old Paul McCartney announced that he was engaged to 33-year-old activist and former model Heather Mills.

And in 2011, Amy Winehouse was found dead at the age of 27 from alcohol intoxication.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)