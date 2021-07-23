7 Celebs Who Were Olympic Athletes (And Some Who Almost Made It)

In 2016, the supermodel was forced to give up on her dream of competing in the Olympics for horseback riding due to Lyme disease. "Bella had to give up her lifelong dream of having a professional riding career and a shot at the Olympics due to her severe symptoms and inability to ride," her mother wrote. "This was the biggest heartbreak of her life and an extremely sensitive subject for her. She is resilient and focused on a new direction - she's made a name for herself in the modeling industry while she struggles with symptoms of chronic Lyme every day."