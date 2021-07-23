Camila Cabello Turns 'Don't Go Yet' Into A Family Affair In New Video

Camila Cabello is back with her new single, "Don't Go Yet."

On Friday (July 23), the Fifth Harmony alum, 24, dropped the sultry uptempo offering that hears her return to her Cuban-Mexican roots. "I imagine myself in satin, the room was platinum and gold/ I'd dance and catch your eye, you'll be mesmerized, oh/ We'd find a corner, then your hands in my hair/ Finally we're here, so, why/ Are you sayin' you got a flight, need an early night?/ No, don't go yet,” she speed-talks during the pre-chorus, before a wave of chanting fills the hook. In an accompanying video, which was directed by Philippa Price and Pilar Zeta, Cabello takes a different approach to storytelling. At the top of the clip, she is seen driving in her car, before returning home to her family. Inside the colorful house, the singer is met with loved ones watching sports and cooking in the kitchen, before they all gather for an extravagant dinner and dance.

"'Don’t Go Yet’' is just, I think, sonically and melodically, just me being free," Cabello said of the track. "I think being in Miami for so long and having more family around me and speaking Spanish more made me feel, I don’t know, just kind of brought me back. I think my roots went deeper in a way that I really needed. And I think this album for me was a manifestation. The name of my album is Familia."

Over on Instagram, Cabello said that the new set has two core themes: family and food. "Your family by blood, but also your chosen family. Who you want to break bread with. Who you want to sit at the dinner table with, cook a meal for, get wine-drunk with, and dance in the living room with," she wrote. "To me, those are the moments that make me glad to be alive, those moments of collective joy and true vulnerability and connection with other people. Moments where the food you cooked together feeds your soul and so does the laughter, conversation, and emotional intimacy. I hope you enjoy it and I hope it inspires many wine drunk kitchen dance parties for you and your familia."

The track marks her first offering of the year and serves as the lead single off the upcoming collection. To coincide with the release, Cabello will take to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for the debut performance of the song later this evening.