Drake Teams Up With Rising Toronto Rapper Smiley On 'Over The Top'

By Peyton Blakemore

July 23, 2021

Drake has reunited with rising Toronto rapper Smiley.

On Friday (July 23), the up-and-coming lyricist dropped his Drake-assisted single, "Over The Top," marking his second collab with Drizzy.

"Got a verse from the boy & it leaked, he sent me a new one said use this instead," Smiley wrote on Instagram Story following the song's release. Drake also promoted the track on Instagram, captioning a photo of the song's artwork: "Buy or bye we really live this @thareal_smiley."

The two previously connected on Smiley’s 2019 song “Organization." The collab came after Drake shared that Smiley was one of his inspirations for his 2018 album Scorpion.

In a recent interview with Complex Canada, Smiley revealed how he first got Drake's attention.

“A long time ago, it was 2014 or something like that. He heard those songs and I guess he paid close attention,” Smiley recalled. “And then when I took a break and I came back, I dropped this one song called ‘Hit’ … That was the first time I’d ever seen that Drake knew who I was or anything; one of his boys posted my song, and he commented under it and said, ‘Smiley = G.O.A.T.’ And then that’s when I was like, ‘Oh f**k, this guy knows who I am and shit.’ So then, probably a couple of days later, he follow me on Insta.”

Drake

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Drake Teams Up With Rising Toronto Rapper Smiley On 'Over The Top'

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.