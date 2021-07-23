Drake Teams Up With Rising Toronto Rapper Smiley On 'Over The Top'
By Peyton Blakemore
July 23, 2021
Drake has reunited with rising Toronto rapper Smiley.
On Friday (July 23), the up-and-coming lyricist dropped his Drake-assisted single, "Over The Top," marking his second collab with Drizzy.
"Got a verse from the boy & it leaked, he sent me a new one said use this instead," Smiley wrote on Instagram Story following the song's release. Drake also promoted the track on Instagram, captioning a photo of the song's artwork: "Buy or bye we really live this @thareal_smiley."
The two previously connected on Smiley’s 2019 song “Organization." The collab came after Drake shared that Smiley was one of his inspirations for his 2018 album Scorpion.
In a recent interview with Complex Canada, Smiley revealed how he first got Drake's attention.
“A long time ago, it was 2014 or something like that. He heard those songs and I guess he paid close attention,” Smiley recalled. “And then when I took a break and I came back, I dropped this one song called ‘Hit’ … That was the first time I’d ever seen that Drake knew who I was or anything; one of his boys posted my song, and he commented under it and said, ‘Smiley = G.O.A.T.’ And then that’s when I was like, ‘Oh f**k, this guy knows who I am and shit.’ So then, probably a couple of days later, he follow me on Insta.”