Drake Teams Up With Rising Toronto Rapper Smiley On 'Over The Top'

Drake has reunited with rising Toronto rapper Smiley.

On Friday (July 23), the up-and-coming lyricist dropped his Drake-assisted single, "Over The Top," marking his second collab with Drizzy.

"Got a verse from the boy & it leaked, he sent me a new one said use this instead," Smiley wrote on Instagram Story following the song's release. Drake also promoted the track on Instagram, captioning a photo of the song's artwork: "Buy or bye we really live this @thareal_smiley."

The two previously connected on Smiley’s 2019 song “Organization." The collab came after Drake shared that Smiley was one of his inspirations for his 2018 album Scorpion.