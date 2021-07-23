GM Recalls Electric Vehicles For Second Time Over Fire Threat

General Motors is advising anybody who owns a Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle to avoid parking it in a garage or near others structures due to the threat of a fire. The car company issued a second recall for nearly 70,000 Bolts after receiving nine reports of batteries bursting into flames while the car was parked.

Two of those fires were in vehicles that had been repaired following a previous recall. At the time, the automaker blamed the issue on a software error and updated the Bolt's computer systems.

GM said they have not identified a fix for the problem and will begin by replacing the battery modules or the entire battery pack.

“We’re working with our supplier and manufacturing teams to determine how to best expedite battery capacity for module replacement under the recall,” GM spokesman Dan Flores told CNBC in an email. “These teams are working around the clock on this issue.”

On Twitter, GM told a customer they should stop charging the vehicle when it reaches 90%.

"Customers should return the vehicle to the 90% state of charge limitation using Hilltop Reserve mode (for 2017-2018 model years). This adjustment should be made whether or not you've received the current software update," GM wrote.

You can check to see if your vehicle is under a recall by entering your 17-digit vehicle identification number at nhtsa.gov/recalls.