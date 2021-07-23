Gwen Stefani Is Feeling 'Total Honeymoon Vibes' After Blake Shelton Wedding

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton aren't going on a traditional honeymoon at the moment, but the former is still feeling "total honeymoon vibes right now."

During a recent press outing, the No Doubt frontwoman spoke in-depth about her big day with her Voice co-star. "It was literally the greatest moment… one of the greatest moments of my life, obviously," Stefani said of the intimate nuptials on the Tuesday (July 20) episode of the Tell Me About It with Jade Iovine podcast. "It was beyond what I thought it was gonna be."

For now, Stefani is reveling in gratitude. "I just feel so lucky. One of those things you think about a lot in your life is you don't know the future and you don't know what's gonna happen, but I feel like my spiritual journey has really guided me towards this place and this place of peace," she explained. "Now I need to figure out how to do the rest of my life."

As you know, the pair's wedding took place on the chapel on Shelton's Mill Creek, Oklahoma ranch, which is dubbed "Gwen's Chapel." The affair included a group of 40, including Stefani's three children with ex-Gavin Rossdale, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7. As for the fashion, Stefani rocked not one, but two custom Vera Wang wedding dresses during her big day. One of them leaned more into the classic side and was paired with a hand-embroidered veil, which featured the names of her three kids, as well as her and Blake’s names. She went on to change into "a custom lily-white Italian silk crepe and hand tumbled tulle strapless mini dress" for the afterparty, per Wang, who shared photos from the event.