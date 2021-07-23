Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In August 2021
By Emily Lee
July 23, 2021
Photo: Sony Pictures
A new month means new titles arriving on Netflix. The flipside, though, is all the departing titles. In August 2021, Netflix will say goodbye to a ton of TV shows, movies, and more. From Casino Royale to Superbad, here's everything leaving the streaming service next month:
August 1st:
- American Assassin
August 4th:
- #cats_the_mewvie
August 7th:
- The Promise
August 9th:
- El Cartel: Season 1
- El Cartel 2: Season
- Nightcrawler
August 12th:
- Safety Not Guaranteed
- Scary Movie 5
August 14th:
- Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2
August 15th:
- Jericho: Seasons 1-2
- Wish I Was Here
August 20th:
- Kill the Irishman
- Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom
- The Founder
August 22nd:
- 1BR
August 26th:
- The Angry Birds Movie 2
August 27th:
- A Princess for Christmas
August 29th:
- Strange but True
August 30th:
- Casino Royale
- The Eichmann Show
- Full Out
- Quantum of Solace
- Stranger than Fiction
August 31st:
- Adrift
- Angel Eyes
- The Big Lebowski
- Chinatown
- The Departed
- Election
- The Girl Next Door
- Hey Arnold! The Movie
- Hot Rod
- Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004)
- Love Actually
- Love Happens
- The Manchurian Candidate
- Monsters vs. Aliens
- The Muppets
- Muppets Most Wanted
- Nacho Libre
- Moon Kingdom
- Pootie Tang
- The Prince & Me
- Resident Evil: Afterlife
- Resident Evil: Extinction
- The Ring
- Road to Perdition
- The Social Network
- Superbad
- The Time Traveler's Wife