Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In August 2021

By Emily Lee

July 23, 2021

A new month means new titles arriving on Netflix. The flipside, though, is all the departing titles. In August 2021, Netflix will say goodbye to a ton of TV shows, movies, and more. From Casino Royale to Superbad, here's everything leaving the streaming service next month:

August 1st:

  • American Assassin

August 4th:

  • #cats_the_mewvie

August 7th:

  • The Promise

August 9th:

  • El Cartel: Season 1
  • El Cartel 2: Season 
  • Nightcrawler

August 12th:

  • Safety Not Guaranteed
  • Scary Movie 5

August 14th:

  • Mother Goose Club: Seasons 1-2

August 15th:

  • Jericho: Seasons 1-2
  • Wish I Was Here

August 20th:

  • Kill the Irishman
  • Norm of the North: Keys to the Kingdom
  • The Founder

August 22nd:

  • 1BR 

August 26th:

  • The Angry Birds Movie 2

August 27th:

  • A Princess for Christmas

August 29th:

  • Strange but True

August 30th:

  • Casino Royale
  • The Eichmann Show
  • Full Out
  • Quantum of Solace
  • Stranger than Fiction

August 31st:

  • Adrift
  • Angel Eyes
  • The Big Lebowski
  • Chinatown
  • The Departed
  • Election
  • The Girl Next Door
  • Hey Arnold! The Movie 
  • Hot Rod
  • Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004) 
  • Love Actually 
  • Love Happens
  • The Manchurian Candidate
  • Monsters vs. Aliens
  • The Muppets
  • Muppets Most Wanted
  • Nacho Libre
  • Moon Kingdom
  • Pootie Tang 
  • The Prince & Me
  • Resident Evil: Afterlife
  • Resident Evil: Extinction
  • The Ring
  • Road to Perdition
  • The Social Network
  • Superbad
  • The Time Traveler's Wife

