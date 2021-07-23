How Zendaya & Tom Holland 'Balance Each Other Out' In Their Relationship

By Emily Lee

July 23, 2021

Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "Spider-Man Far From Home" - After Party
Photo: Getty Images

After denying romance rumors for years, Spider-Man co-stars Zendaya and Tom Holland were photographed kissing recently. Though neither has spoken about their relationship just yet, an anonymous source tells Us Weekly how the pair "balances each other out."

"They both challenge each other and balance each other out,” the source dished. While the insider says Zendaya was drawn to Tom because "he makes her laugh," Tom fell for Zendaya because "she really helps guide him through the world of celebrity."

Though fans have shipped these two for quite some time now, the source says their relationship only recently turned romantic. “Zendaya and Tom started off as really great friends and stayed that way for a long while before things turned romantic,” the insider explained.

Fans shouldn't expect Tom and Zendaya to discuss their relationship publicly anytime soon, another source told the outlet. Despite being photographed sharing a kiss earlier this month, both actors will want to keep their private lives out of the spotlight. “They’re both not one to make their relationship public,” the source said. “They’re private when it comes to dating, so any photos that have come out would’ve just been them going about their business and not knowing photographers were around.”

With Spider-Man: No Way Home set to premiere in December, though, it's likely Zendaya and Tom will hit the road for a lengthy promotional tour. Chances are these two will be grilled about their relationship—both on and off-screen.

