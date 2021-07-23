Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood Team Up For 'If I Didn't Love You' Duet

Jason Aldean is giving fans the first taste of his upcoming new album, and it's a collaboration with Carrie Underwood called "If I Didn't Love You."

"If I Didn't Love You" is produced by Aldean's longtime collaborator Michael Knox and written by his bandmates Kurt Allison and Tully Kennedy, alongside John Morgan and Lydia Vaughan. In the song, Jason and Carrie trade verses about heartbreak and moving on after a breakup as they sing in the chorus, "If I didn't love you I'd be good by now/ I'd be better than barely getting by somehow/ Yeah it would be easy not to miss you/ Wonder about who's with you/ Turn the want you off whenever I want to/ If I didn't love you."

In a statement, Aldean explained of the song, "We were pretty close to finishing up this album, but this song came in and we knew we had to record it. I went ahead and put my vocals down while we asked Carrie in the meantime. Luckily she loved the song and it was kind of like a rocket from there. She did her thing like only Carrie can...and I don’t know how, but she made it sound even better than what we expected. It's a really special song to start this album."