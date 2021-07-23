Kanye West & Jay-Z Reunite On 'Donda'

By Lauren Crawford

July 23, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

The Throne is back!

On Thursday (July 22), Kanye West premiered his 10th studio album DONDA with a listening event at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Ye played his album from beginning to end, surprising the crowd with its numerous features including Travis Scott, Pusha T, Baby Keem, Lil Baby, Don Toliver, and others. One of the biggest surprises though came when Ye played the final track, which featured Jay-Z. The song marks Ye and HOV's first collaboration since Jay-Z's cameo on Drake’s “Pop Style” in 2016.

“I told him to stop all that red cap, we going home,” Jay raps on the song. “This might be the return of the Throne. Hova and Yeezus, like Moses and Jesus.”

The once frequent collaborators, who have been reportedly feuding for the last few years, appear to have recently made amends — possibly even as recent as Thursday (July 22) — as Young Guru revealed on Twitter Thursday that “HOV did the verse today!!!! At 4pm."

Lil Durk is also featured on the album, despite previously saying he “missed the jet," as well as the late Pop Smoke.

DONDA is named after Kanye's late mother, Donda West, who died in 2007 following plastic surgery complications.

While the album was scheduled to drop at midnight on Friday (July 23) — hours after the live listening party — fans were still waiting for its arrival as of 12pm ET on Friday.

Kanye West

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Kanye West & Jay-Z Reunite On 'Donda'

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.