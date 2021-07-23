Kanye West & Jay-Z Reunite On 'Donda'

The Throne is back!

On Thursday (July 22), Kanye West premiered his 10th studio album DONDA with a listening event at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Ye played his album from beginning to end, surprising the crowd with its numerous features including Travis Scott, Pusha T, Baby Keem, Lil Baby, Don Toliver, and others. One of the biggest surprises though came when Ye played the final track, which featured Jay-Z. The song marks Ye and HOV's first collaboration since Jay-Z's cameo on Drake’s “Pop Style” in 2016.

“I told him to stop all that red cap, we going home,” Jay raps on the song. “This might be the return of the Throne. Hova and Yeezus, like Moses and Jesus.”

The once frequent collaborators, who have been reportedly feuding for the last few years, appear to have recently made amends — possibly even as recent as Thursday (July 22) — as Young Guru revealed on Twitter Thursday that “HOV did the verse today!!!! At 4pm."

Lil Durk is also featured on the album, despite previously saying he “missed the jet," as well as the late Pop Smoke.