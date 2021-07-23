Lance Bass Says He Was 'Kept Away' From Britney Spears 'For Quite A While'

As Britney Spears continues to speak out against her conservatorship, many of her peers have also decided to join the public discourse. During a recent interview, Lance Bass claimed the conservatorship kept him and Spears apart for many years.

“We’ve been kept away from each other for quite a while," the former *NSYNC singer said. “I don’t know exactly what she needs, but I do know that she, to me — [from] what I see — is sane enough to pick her own people."

Spears and Bass came up in the music industry together back in the late '90s. Spears even famously dated Bass' bandmate, Justin Timberlake. Though they came to know each other quite well during the early years of their careers, Bass said the conservatorship, which was put in place back in 2008, put distance between them.

“She needs to pick her own people running this conservatorship, if she even needs one, especially when choosing her lawyer,” he continued. “To me, there’s a bigger picture here. The main thing that I’m concerned about is the court systems and this judge.”

Spears has now been granted permission to hire her own lawyer. The 'Toxic' singer opened up on Instagram about her ongoing legal battle shortly after, writing: "I will never be able to let go and fully move on until I’ve said all I needed to say … and I’m not even close !!!! I was told to stay quiet about things for so long and I finally feel like I’m just getting here."