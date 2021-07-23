Luke Combs Pays Funeral Costs For Fans Who Died At Faster Horses Festival

By Hayden Brooks

July 23, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Luke Combs is paying for the costs of three fans' funerals after they passed away at the Michigan country music festival Faster Horses.

After three men, Dawson Brown, 20, Kole Sova, 19, and Richie Mays, 20, were found dead inside a trailer on Saturday (July 17) this past weekend due to carbon monoxide exposure, Michigan TV station WLNS reported that Combs is set to cover the expenses. Combs performed as the Friday night headliner at the three-day event, which took place at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan.

After their deaths, a GoFundMe account was created by the Michigan Center Athletic Boosters to support their families with arrangements. The account was also created in honor of Rayfield Johnson and Kurtis Stitt, two other men who were critically injured in the incident and remain hospitalized. Funds from the initiative will be divided amongst the five families, including medical expenses for Johnson and Stitt, as well as future scholarships in the names of Brown, Sova and Mays.

Brian O’Connell, Live Nation’s president of country touring, shared a statement on the tragedy via the Faster Horses' Instagram account. "All of us in the Faster Horses Festival Family are deeply saddened by the tragic losses this weekend, as confirmed by the Lenawee County Sheriff’s department," O'Connell wrote. "We will continue to stay in close contact with The Lenawee County Sheriff and all other Law enforcement agencies, and follow their lead regarding any and all information as it is officially confirmed. Our hearts are broken for the families, friends and loved ones."

Luke Combs

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About Luke Combs Pays Funeral Costs For Fans Who Died At Faster Horses Festival

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.