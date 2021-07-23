Luke Combs Pays Funeral Costs For Fans Who Died At Faster Horses Festival

Luke Combs is paying for the costs of three fans' funerals after they passed away at the Michigan country music festival Faster Horses.

After three men, Dawson Brown, 20, Kole Sova, 19, and Richie Mays, 20, were found dead inside a trailer on Saturday (July 17) this past weekend due to carbon monoxide exposure, Michigan TV station WLNS reported that Combs is set to cover the expenses. Combs performed as the Friday night headliner at the three-day event, which took place at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan.

After their deaths, a GoFundMe account was created by the Michigan Center Athletic Boosters to support their families with arrangements. The account was also created in honor of Rayfield Johnson and Kurtis Stitt, two other men who were critically injured in the incident and remain hospitalized. Funds from the initiative will be divided amongst the five families, including medical expenses for Johnson and Stitt, as well as future scholarships in the names of Brown, Sova and Mays.

Brian O’Connell, Live Nation’s president of country touring, shared a statement on the tragedy via the Faster Horses' Instagram account. "All of us in the Faster Horses Festival Family are deeply saddened by the tragic losses this weekend, as confirmed by the Lenawee County Sheriff’s department," O'Connell wrote. "We will continue to stay in close contact with The Lenawee County Sheriff and all other Law enforcement agencies, and follow their lead regarding any and all information as it is officially confirmed. Our hearts are broken for the families, friends and loved ones."