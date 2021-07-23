Man Rescued After Week-Long Battle With Bear At Remote Alaskan Mining Camp

By Bill Galluccio

July 23, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man from a remote mining camp in Alaska who spent a week fighting off nightly attacks from a bear. The man, who was in his 50s or 60s, arrived at the camp on July 12 on a small mining claim. After he failed to return from the camp, his friends reported him missing.

He was located by the Coast Guard after the crew of a helicopter noticed "SOS" written on the roof of a shack at his camp. The crew circled back and saw the man waving both of his hands in the air.

"We don't really come across people in the middle of nowhere," Lt. j.g. A.J. Hammac told the New York Times. "He was kind of struggling. When we came around, he was on his hands and knees waving a white flag."

When they landed, he told them a bear had attacked him earlier in the week and continued to harass him every night. He said he hadn't slept for several days and was running out of ammunition.

"At some point, a bear had dragged him down to the river," Lt. Cmdr. Jared Carbajal said. "He had a pistol. He said that the bear kept coming back every night, and he hadn't slept in a few days."

The man was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for a leg injury and bruises on his torso.

