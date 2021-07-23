Morgan Wallen Says Racial Slur He Used Was 'Ignorant'

Morgan Wallen gave his first televised interview since using a racial slur on camera earlier this year. The country singer sat down with Michael Strahan on Good Morning America to address the incident from February, including what he's learned since then and the work he's done in the intervening months.

In the pre-taped interview, Strahan asked Wallen why he used the slur. "I was around some of my friends, and we just… we say dumb stuff together. And it was — in our minds, it’s playful. I don’t know, that sounds ignorant, but that’s really where it came from. And it’s wrong," Wallen said. Strahan then questioned Wallen about why he believed it was okay to use that word, to which Wallen replied: “I’m not sure, I think I was just ignorant about it. I don’t think I sat down and was like, ‘Is this right or is this wrong?’”