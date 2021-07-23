Tokyo 2021 Olympics Opening Ceremony Highlights & History-Making Moments

The Opening Ceremony for this year's Summer Games commenced on Friday (July 23) in Tokyo's Olympic Stadium.

This year's ceremony featured athletes from around the world parading in a near-empty stadium as fans were not allowed to attend because of rising COVID-19 cases in Japan.

For Team USA, four-time Olympic basketball gold medalist Sue Bird and baseball player Eddy Alvarez were given the honor of carrying the U.S. flag for the opening ceremony. The moment marked the first time the U.S. delegation has ever had two flag-bearers.

Due to restrictions, only a select number of officials and some dignitaries were present for Friday's ceremony. However, the show went on without a hitch as the night featured tons of unforgettable moments, including tennis superstar Naomi Osaka lighting the Olympic torch.

Keep scrolling to see the highlights from the 2021 Olympic Games' Opening Ceremony.