Video Catches Pesky Groundhog Swiping Ohio Woman's Activewear From Porch

Pesky porch pirates are all over the place, and a Cleveland woman pinpointed the culprit who stole her workout gear on camera.

It was a groundhog.

The mischievous rodent was caught red-handed, dragging the bag that contained Kelly Svoboda’s Lululemon athletic apparel down the stairs of the porch and across the yard. Columbus-based NBC4 WCMH-TV shared the video on Thursday (July 21).

Svoboda reportedly called Columbus-based Varment Guard Wildlife Services to help catch the groundhog, but so far, the thief is still at large.

Svoboda isn’t alone in calling for help to remove an unwanted visitor.

Aside from stealing your deliveries, Varment Guard Wildlife Services explains the damage groundhogs can cause:

“Groundhogs commonly invade cropland and vegetable gardens, eating or destroying vegetables and succulent landscape plants. They’re also known to enter engine compartments of parked vehicles and gnaw on various rubber or plastic engine components and electrical wiring.

“Groundhogs excavate large, unsightly burrows in fields, golf courses, cemeteries, lawns, and landscaping beds. This leaves mounds of soil at the dig site. They often excavate burrows along and beneath home and building foundations. They also burrow into levees and dikes, causing damaging washouts.

“Occasionally, groundhogs completely undermine foundations of homes or barns. At Varment Guard, we remove groundhogs that burrow under decks, dig under sheds, and have den holes in landscaping!”

See the video here: